The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

China, Nicaragua re-establish ties in blow to US, Taiwan

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 10, 2021 08:15
China and Nicaragua re-established diplomatic ties on Friday after the country broke relations with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, boosting Beijing in a part of the world long considered the United States' backyard and angering Washington.
China has increased military and political pressure on Taiwan to accept its sovereignty claims, drawing anger from the democratically ruled island, which has repeatedly said it would not be bullied and has the right to international participation.
China's Foreign Ministry, announcing the decision after meetings with Nicaragua's finance minister and two of President Daniel Ortega's sons in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin, said the country had made the "correct choice."
The break with Taiwan shrinks the island's dwindling pool of international allies and is a blow to the United States.
It follows months of worsening ties between Ortega and Washington, and came on the day the US State Department said it had applied sanctions to Nestor Moncada Lau, a national security adviser to Ortega, alleging he operates an import and customs fraud scheme to enrich members of Ortega's government.
The US State Department said Nicaragua's decision did not reflect the will of the Nicaraguan people because its government was not freely elected.
"We do know, however, that this deprives Nicaragua's people of a steadfast partner in its democratic and economic growth," spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement. "We encourage all countries that value democratic institutions, transparency, the rule of law, and promoting economic prosperity for their citizens to expand engagement with Taiwan."
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Taiwan's allies - now only 14 countries - have stayed with Taipei only because of pressure from the United States and Taiwan's "dollar diplomacy," accusations Taipei denies.
Nicaragua's congress in 2019 accepted a $100 million loan from Taiwan, but Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that money, designed for economic reconstruction, has never been paid because of "procedural issues with allocation requirements" by the bank, which it did not name.
'MARCH TOWARDS THE WORLD'
Taiwan's government said it was unbowed by Nicaragua's decision.
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said they would not bend to pressure or change their determination to uphold democracy and freedom and "march towards the world."
"The more successful Taiwan's democracy is, the stronger the international support, and the greater the pressure from the authoritarian camp," she said in Taipei.
A senior Taiwan official familiar with the matter told Reuters the timing was "provocative," coming during the Biden administration's Summit for Democracy, which Taiwan is attending, and a week before four referendums on the island, though they are on domestic issues like energy and pork imports.
At the now-defunct Nicaraguan embassy in Taipei, in a building in the leafy suburb of Tianmu, staff said the former ambassador was not in. Nicaragua's flag outside had been removed by the time a Reuters reporter arrived mid-morning.
Ortega first cut ties with Taiwan in 1985, but they were re-established with the island in 1990 under then-Nicaraguan President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro.
One Taiwan-based diplomatic source, familiar with the region, said the move was not a surprise given Washington's lack of leverage with Ortega due to the sanctions, and that looking to China for aid and support was a natural course of action.
"It appears that Ortega had had enough," the source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Attention will now turn to another Taiwan friend, Honduras.
Aides for the incoming president Xiomara Castro have said she would not establish ties with China, backtracking from Castro's earlier comments that she was open to starting formal relations with Beijing.
A second Taiwan-based diplomatic source told Reuters it was still a case of "watch this space" whether Honduras would ultimately go with Beijing.
China says Taiwan is one of its provinces with no right to the trappings of a state. 
Gantz, Blinken met in Washington
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2021 12:54 AM
Ukraine says Russia rejects new ceasefire proposals, prisoner swaps
By REUTERS
12/10/2021 12:51 AM
IDF Iron Dome operator indicted for rape of fellow woman soldier
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 11:22 PM
Biden to convey support for Ukraine's sovereignty in call with Zelenskiy
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 10:15 PM
COVID: Current travel restrictions to stay in place for another 10 days
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 10:03 PM
Flu rates increased significantly in Israel - Health Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 08:17 PM
Gunmen kill at least 14 civilian militiamen in Burkina Faso
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 07:40 PM
Michigan school shooting 'entirely preventable,' says $100m. lawsuit
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 07:02 PM
Britain warns Putin: it will cost Russia severely if you attack Ukraine
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 06:59 PM
Maxwell trial delayed by lawyer's illness
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 06:56 PM
Ganz expected to meet with Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah -report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/09/2021 06:28 PM
Accident at gas condensate pipeline in southwest Iran - Fars
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 05:03 PM
UK PM Johnson and wife announce birth of a baby girl
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 04:08 PM
Armenia says Azerbaijan intensively shelling its military positions
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:54 PM
Three Turkish soldiers killed in operations in Iraq - ministry
By REUTERS
12/09/2021 03:44 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by