The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Citigroup pays $400 m. US fine, agrees to fix long-term lapses

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 02:52
Citigroup Inc has agreed to pay a $400 million fine and draw up a sweeping plan to fix persistent risk management and operational problems that have led to multiple violations and penalties over the years, US regulators said on Wednesday.
The Federal Reserve and Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said the country's third-largest bank had for years failed to address the issues despite repeated warnings.
It must take "comprehensive" action to overhaul its risk management, data governance, internal controls and some compensation practices, the regulators said in separate orders and statements.
The orders, which could curtail Citi's ability to make acquisitions and personnel decisions, intensify challenges facing incoming Chief Executive Jane Fraser, who also needs to revive the bank's lagging revenues and tarnished brand.
Citi's risk management was not "commensurate with the Bank's size, complexity, and risk profile," the OCC said.
Citi responded in a statement that it was disappointed to have fallen short of regulatory expectations and had "significant remediation projects" under way. It said it had "accelerated investments and made structural changes," citing over $1 billion in spending this year to address the problems.
The hefty penalty follows renewed public and regulatory scrutiny of Citi's operations after an "error" led the bank to mistakenly send Revlon creditors $900 million of its own funds in August. The bank is pursuing legal action against some lenders who are refusing to return the payment.
Since then it has announced that Chief Executive Mike Corbat would retire earlier than expected, with Fraser taking over in February. She has highlighted improving risk and control systems as a priority.
"We will invest in our infrastructure, risk management and controls to ensure that we operate in a safe and sound manner," she said in a statement last month.
The OCC order gives the regulator the right to veto any significant new acquisitions by the bank, and to require changes to senior management or the bank's board if necessary. It also requires Citi to create new senior teams devoted to addressing the issues, and for the board to provide frequent updates to regulators on how the comprehensive overhaul is progressing.
YEARS OF FAILURES
Some of the issues highlighted in the Fed's order date back to 2013, the regulator said.
In 2014, Citi flunked the Fed's annual "stress test" exam for not fixing previously identified risk management issues — a major setback for Corbat. That year Citi disclosed that its Mexican subsidiary Banamex lost more than $500 million on fraudulent loans to a supplier to state-owned oil company Pemex.
Since then, the bank has paid roughly $1 billion to US regulators for lapses that included money laundering control failures, illegal credit card practices, violations on fair housing, flood insurance, and for holding foreclosed property too long.
Banking experts have said the problems arose from decades of acquisitions that led to a hodge-podge of technology systems. Those deals made Citigroup the biggest US bank going into the 2008 financial crisis.
White House security official is gravely ill with COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 03:00 AM
Pentagon risk grows as No. 2 Marines officer positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 02:42 AM
Czech republic reports 5,335 new coronavirus cases, highest one-day tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 02:40 AM
US urges Ukraine, Belarus to avoid 'backsliding' on democracy
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 02:14 AM
Huge explosion heard in Syria - state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 01:35 AM
Trump credits coronavirus therapeutics, wants them more widely available
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/08/2020 01:17 AM
Government extends controversial protest restrictions by one week
Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone launched by Yemen's Houthis
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 10:32 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 1,343 infected, 9,881 in quarantine
Trump is symptom-free and stable, White House doctor says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 08:14 PM
IDF arrests armed Palestinian police officers near Ramallah
France, Germany push for EU sanctions on Russians over Navalny poisoning
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 06:51 PM
Finance Ministry, Histadrut extend emergency deal for public sector
Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya wanted by Russia
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 05:10 PM
Abbott: Fast COVID-19 test correctly identifies positive cases at 95%
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/07/2020 05:00 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by