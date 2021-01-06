David Bitan's condition improves following COVID-19 treatment

Likud MK David Bitan was transferred from intensive care to the rehabilitation ward at Sheba Medical Center on Wednesday morning after his condition improved, Sheba and his family reported on Tuesday.Bitan returned to the critical care coronavirus unit for emergency treatment on Tuesday morning after his condition deteriorated. His family said Tuesday that he required medicine and constant supervision, but they expressed confidence that he would leave the ICU following the treatment and make a full recovery. The MK was disconnected on Friday from the ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) machine earlier this week, as he continued to get treated for the coronavirus. But Bitan is a smoker, who is overweight, which has not helped his recovery. His family has asked for prayers for David Hai ben Margalit. Hai, meaning life, was added to his Hebrew name. They thanked the medical team at Sheba for taking care of him and the public for their prayers.
