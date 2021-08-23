Coronavirus cabinet approves flights to Ukraine ahead of Rosh Hashanah

The coronavirus cabinet has approved flights to Uman, Ukraine early Monday morning, Hebrew media reported.

Passengers traveling to Ukraine will be required to present the result of a negative corona test performed up to 72 hours before the flight.

Returning from Ukraine to Israel, returnees will be required to present a negative corona test result performed up to 72 hours prior to boarding.

This new approval comes ahead of the Rosh Hashanah holiday, when thousands of hassidic Jews are set to make the annual pilgrimage to the city of Uman and visit the grave of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov.

Earlier this month, Ukraine's Deputy Health Minister Dr. Ihor Kuzin announced that they would be easing restrictions for this purpose.

However, thousands of yeshiva students have already come to Uman, with yeshivot having flown them in for the renewal of studies, Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Yaakov Bleich told The Jerusalem Post.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Kornichuk had said in late July that they would work to allow pilgrims into the country in a controlled manner, and had worked behind the scenes with Religious Services Minister Matan Kahana to iron out an agreement to allow the pilgrims to go to Uman, should the situation worsen.

The plan to allow pilgrims into Uman this year has been in the works for months and was first agreed upon in March 2021 in a deal between then-interior minister Arye Deri of the ultra-Orthodox Shas Party and his Ukrainian counterpart Arsen Avakov.

In 2020, Ukraine closed its borders as the country was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

There was significant worry that allowing worshippers to head to Uman would be a severe COVID-19 risk, as many mass religious gatherings have been shown to be able to spark outbreaks. This became especially worrying when following Rosh Hashanah, footage emerged over social media of hundreds of Hassidim in both Uman and in Belarus dancing without wearing masks or adhering to social distancing regulations.

Indeed, shortly after Rosh Hashanah, 13 Israelis returning from Uman and Belarus were diagnosed with COVID-19. Despite being warned not to, at least 4,500 Jews flew from Israel to try and get to Uman. Around 2,000 made it to the city before the borders closed, while the other 2,500 were forced to stay in Belarus after Ukraine denied them permission to enter.There was significant worry that allowing worshippers to head to Uman would be a severe COVID-19 risk, as many mass religious gatherings have been shown to be able to spark outbreaks.This became especially worrying when following Rosh Hashanah, footage emerged over social media of hundreds of Hassidim in both Uman and in Belarus dancing without wearing masks or adhering to social distancing regulations.Indeed, shortly after Rosh Hashanah, 13 Israelis returning from Uman and Belarus were diagnosed with COVID-19.

