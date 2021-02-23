The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Corona vaccination: More than 70% of Israelis over 16 have been jabbed

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 23, 2021 09:07
More than 70% of all Israeli citizens over the age of 16 have been vaccinated, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Tuesday.
In total,  4,456,000 people have been vaccinated, of whom 3,076,000 also received their second dose.
However, despite the vaccination campaign, Edelstein said he is concerned about the upcoming Purim holiday.
"There are mass infection celebrations planned," the minister said. "We will therefore push to institute a night curfew and significantly reduce public transportation on Purim day."
"The instruction were written in blood," Edelstein said. "Keep them!"
Facebook to restore Australian news pages in coming days
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 06:45 AM
New Jersey governor signs legislation legalizing recreational cannabis
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 06:36 AM
US places sanctions on two Myanmar generals over coup
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 05:27 AM
Voting machine co. sues My Pillow, pro-Trump chief over election claims
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 05:21 AM
Mars rover sends home movie of daredevil descent to landing on red planet
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 03:33 AM
Capitol riot suspect blames 'right-wing media' and Trump for her actions
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/23/2021 01:55 AM
US energy regulator to examine climate change threat to power reliability
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 11:48 PM
Iran ends implementation of protocol allowing snap inspections by IAEA
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 11:22 PM
US State Dept spokesman calls Iranian leader's comment 'a threat'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 10:27 PM
Mask wearing against COVID-19 next winter may be necessary, UK official
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 10:16 PM
US outraged by recent rocket attacks in Iraq but will not lash out
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 10:11 PM
Russia calls planned EU sanctions over Navalny unlawful
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 09:55 PM
Trump accuses US top court over 'fishing expedition' for his taxes
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 09:05 PM
Coronavirus: 27,647 Israeli children now in quarantine because of COVID
Iran's nuclear program is "worrying" topic - French foreign minister
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/22/2021 08:02 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by