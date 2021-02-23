Corona vaccination: More than 70% of Israelis over 16 have been jabbed

More than 70% of all Israeli citizens over the age of 16 have been vaccinated, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Tuesday.In total, 4,456,000 people have been vaccinated, of whom 3,076,000 also received their second dose.However, despite the vaccination campaign, Edelstein said he is concerned about the upcoming Purim holiday."There are mass infection celebrations planned," the minister said. "We will therefore push to institute a night curfew and significantly reduce public transportation on Purim day.""The instruction were written in blood," Edelstein said. "Keep them!"