Coronavirus in Israel: More children could return to school Wednesday

The recommendation will be made at the coronavirus cabinet meeting, and is likely to be accepted, allowing more children to enjoy pre-Purim festivities in their classrooms.

The new cities that joined the list of “light orange” cities with at least 70% of people over the age of 50 vaccinated are: Arad, Bat Yam, Baqa al-Gharbiyye, Be’er Ora, Dimona, Elad, Elyakhin, Emek Yezreel, Hevel Modi’in, Kfar Zoharim, Kiryat Ekron, Kiryat Gat, Lod, Maale Efraim, Merom Hagalil, Netivot, Or Yehuda, Or Akivah, Rameh, Ramle and Rosh Pinah.

In addition, several neighborhoods in Jerusalem were added to the list: Bayit Vegan, French Hill, Givat Hamivtar, Givat Masua, Kiryat Menachem, Mount Scopus and Ramot.

Recall that the government earlier this month approved the return of children in preschools, kindergartens and grades 1-6 and 11-12 to their classrooms in green, yellow and light orange cities.

Students in grades 7-10 will continue to learn at home.

Normally, the traffic light ranking is updated on Wednesday. However, just as last time the Health Ministry ranked cities later in order to enable more fourth through sixth graders to return to school this past Sunday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein agreed to rank them a day earlier this week to allow the students to enjoy the day before Purim break.

