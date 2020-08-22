Coronavirus: 1,492 people diagnosed with virus in the last day

There were 1,492 people diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, the Health Ministry reported Saturday night.There were 398 people in serious condition, including 119 who were intubated on Saturday night. So far, 819 Israelis have died of the virus.
