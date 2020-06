The number of coronavirus cases in the country is surging. According to numbers put out by the National Security Council Tuesday, there have now been 18,091 people infected with coronavirus with 299 deaths. Compared to the Health Ministry's 7:30 p.m. numbers the night before, that is an increase of 228 new sick patients.The NSC shows 2,652 active cases, up 178 from the night before. Among the sick are 29 serious cases, including 23 on ventilators.