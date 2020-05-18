Coronavirus outbreak suspected in south Tel Aviv

The family's children visited friends and went to schools in south Tel Aviv recent. The area where they live has been disinfected. After a teacher's aid in a kindergarten in Tel Aviv was confirmed as having been infected with the coronavirus, the municipality ordered survey testing for teaching staff in the city.



Rahamim Malul, mayor of Rehovot where two teachers in one school were confirmed as infected with the virus in the past two days, told KAN that he believes that the government should do community testing in schools in order to prevent another outbreak.

A possible coronavirus outbreak has been reported in the Neve Ofer neighborhood of south Tel Aviv, according to KAN news. A father, a mother and three of their children were confirmed as infected with the coronavirus.