The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Science

Coronavirus in Israel: Only 4 new cases in 24 hours

According to the Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv, the vaccination campaign for children will start on Sunday.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
MAY 31, 2021 14:24
A woman wears a protective mask during the coronavirus pandemic (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
A woman wears a protective mask during the coronavirus pandemic
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Only four new coronavirus cases were identified on Sunday, the Health Ministry announced on Monday. The number marks the lowest since the beginning of March 2020, when Israel still believed it could keep the disease in the country under control and be spared from its most deadly consequences.

Four weeks ago, some 50 people had tested positive to the virus, a month earlier they were 196, while at the peak of the pandemic in January the figure sometimes reached 10,000.

While according to the ministry’s update, the number of daily cases will increase again on Monday – as of 11 am some 12 people had already been identified as positive – in the past week the highest number of new cases registered in 24 hours was 22.

While health authorities and experts believe that Israel will not be able to reach a situation where the virus completely disappears, with some 350 active cases left – compared to the 88,000 when the disease was raging in the country – the likelihood of being infected remains extremely low.

For this reason, starting from Tuesday, all the special regulations to cope with the virus – caps on gatherings or customers in venues, requirements to present a green pass or to get tested to access activities – will be canceled. Only the requirement to wear a mask indoors and the border restrictions will remain to remind Israelis of the threat of the virus.

According to the Health Ministry update, some 10,304 people entered the country from abroad on Sunday and nobody that had arrived in the past 10 days tested positive.

Some 49 patients were in serious condition as of Monday – a number that has remained somewhat stable for the past few days. Of these, 87.5% had not been vaccinated. In January, almost 1,200 patients were in serious conditions.

In addition, only 2 patients succumbed to the virus in the past week, the lowest in a year.

In light of the encouraging data, the Health Ministry is taking time before authorizing vaccination for children ages 12-15 in order to reach the broadest consensus around it.

The US Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization on May 11 to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine – the one that has been used in Israel – to that age group.

While the vast majority of experts support the vaccine, health authorities are considering several elements, including the data of the hundreds of thousands of children already vaccinated in the US and a possible connection between the vaccine and myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle. According to a ministry’s official, they consider crucial to show the public that the procedure is thorough and to craft the message in the best possible way.

According to The Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv, which quoted sources within the Health Ministry and the healthcare providers that are responsible for carrying out the inoculation, the vaccination campaign for children will start on Sunday.


Tags Vaccinations Coronavirus Pfizer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Calling Ron Dermer a 'post-Zionist' is ludicrous - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Victoria Coates

Here's how America can actually support Israel’s Iron Dome - opinion

 By VICTORIA COATES
Susan Hattis Rolef

Bennett not bothered by Netanyahu's threats - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum

Jerusalem deputy mayor calls on Israelis to stand with Jews abroad

 By FLEUR HASSAN-NAHOUM
Yochi Rappaport

Israel Jewry needs to reconnect with Diaspora Jews

 By YOCHI RAPPEPORT

Most Read

1

Israel's operation against Hamas was the world's first AI war

An IDF tank takes part in military drills as part of the “Tnufa” multi-year plan.
2

Bennett to announce forming gov't coalition with Lapid

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chats with Naftali Bennett in the Knesset
3

IDF: Nasrallah tried to threaten Israel, looked weak and sick instead

Supporters of Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah ride in a vehicle decorated with Hezbollah and Lebanese flags and a picture of him, as part of a convoy in the southern village of Kfar Kila, Lebanon October 25, 2019
4

10 serious COVID patients given Israeli drug, leave hospital in one day

A laboratory image shows a healthy lung, a sick lung and lung treated with MesenCure.
5

Hamas's Sinwar: We have 500 km of tunnels in Gaza, only 5% were damaged

Yahya Sinwar arrives at the Rafah crossing between Egypt and Gaza on October 18, 2011, after being released by Israel as part of a prisoner swap for kidnapped soldier Gilad Schalit

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by