Coronavirus in Israel: NIS 99 tests catered to travelers launch on Sunday

Last Thursday, the Health Ministry announced that starting from June 1 those who wish to leave or enter the country will have to pay for their coronavirus PCR test.

Regarding outbound passengers, those who are vaccinated and recovered are not required by the Health Ministry to undergo a test before leaving, but often, airlines or regulations at travelers’ destinations do demand that a negative test is presented before boarding, so it seems they will be left with no choice.



Currently a convenient option is the Check2Fly testing station at Ben-Gurion Airport, offering the tests for NIS 135 to receive results within four hours and NIS 45 for results within 14 hours. However, nothing has prevented people from getting tested at their respective health funds for free.

Health Authorities have since clarified that travelers will need to pay out of their own pockets starting on Tuesday.

Up until now however, private PCR tests, with the exception of those offered at the airport, could cost several hundred shekels.

AID GENOMICS is offering a more affordable solution: Results that are guaranteed within 24 hours, with an option for fast results in eight hours or less, a company’s spokesperson said.

The Rehovot-based group, which describes itself as “a group of medical technology companies specializ[ing] in the diagnosis and therapy of cancer and infectious diseases like COVID-19,” has been operating a laboratory in Har Hotzvim in Jerusalem since November, with a capacity of processing some 70,000 tests per day, which are fully recognized by the Health Ministry.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

The PCR tests performed by AID GENOMICS will also be able to identify coronavirus variants, a company spokesperson added.

As of Sunday, the tests were already available in 17 major cities, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Beersheba and Rishon Lezion, as well as in a structure in the Shafirim parking lot (Hanativ Hamayer), adjacent to the airport. They will be offered at the Bikkur Rofeh clinics – a network of private emergency medical centers - all over the country.As of Sunday, the tests were already available in 17 major cities, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Haifa, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Beersheba and Rishon Lezion, as well as in a structure in the Shafirim parking lot (Hanativ Hamayer), adjacent to the airport.

More locations will be gradually added.

Additionally, a foreign national who has been in the countries under the travel ban within the last 14 days cannot enter Israel without a special permit, while citizens returning from there are required to enter quarantine even if they are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19. Meanwhile, the Health Ministry has continued to advise Israelis to abstain from non-essential travel, and starting from Monday added two additional countries – Russia and Argentina – to the list of nations under the current travel ban, which Israelis cannot visit unless they obtain the authorization from a special governmental committee.Additionally, a foreign national who has been in the countries under the travel ban within the last 14 days cannot enter Israel without a special permit, while citizens returning from there are required to enter quarantine even if they are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19.

The list now includes Ukraine, Ethiopia, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Turkey, Russia and Argentina.

Israelis who wish to travel abroad and need to undergo a coronavirus PCR test before flying will be able to do it in some 30 locations across the country at the price of NIS 99, company AID GENOMICS announced on Sunday.