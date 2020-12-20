Coronavirus cabinet meeting ends, no decisions made

After more than six hours, the coronavirus cabinet ended their meeting with no decisions on tightening restrictions, as coronavirus infection continues to spike across the country.Earlier in the day, the cabinet decided that people coming from areas of the world that are plagued by the new coronavirus mutation will be required to isolate in state-run coronavirus hotels and/or be subject to coronavirus testing. The cabinet was meant to "tighten restraint," as per a proposal by coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash and the Health Ministry, but the Finance Ministry and Blue and White ministers were against rolling out new nationwide restrictions.At the cabinet meeting that took place on the first night of Hanukkah, the government agreed that there would be no new restrictions over the Hanukkah holiday but, if daily infection rose above 2,500 new cases per day or the reproduction rate (R) was greater than 1.32, tightened restraint would go into effect.Tightened restrained would last at least three weeks. Shops, malls and marketplaces would be closed. Gatherings would be limited to 10 people in closed spaces and 20 in open spaces. Public transportation will also be limited to 50% occupancy. The education system would stay open in green and yellow cities, but would close in orange and red ones.
