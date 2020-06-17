Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 303, 29 people are intubated
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 17, 2020 08:50
The number of coronavirus patients in Israel continues to increase. There are now 3,875 active cases, according to the National Security Council. Some 39 people are in serious condition, including 29 who are ventilated.
