Coronavirus: Highest number of new cases since April - 532
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 25, 2020 06:04
More than 500 people tested positive for coronavirus in the last day, bringing the number of active case in Israel to 22,044, the Health Ministry reported.There are 46 in serious condition and 308 dead.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com