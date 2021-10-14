The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Coronavirus: No death reported in 24 hours for the 1st time in 4th wave

Some 1,732 new cases were identified on Wednesday. A week earlier they were 2,549.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
OCTOBER 14, 2021 11:10
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Shaare Zedek hospital team members wearing safety gear as they work in the Coronavirus ward of Shaare Zedek hospital in Jerusalem on September 23, 2021.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
No new coronavirus death was reported in the previous 24 hours for the first time since the beginning of the fourth, Health Ministry’s data showed on Thursday morning.
According to the daily COVID updated released the death toll stood at 7,959, the same figure as of Wednesday morning.
Some 1,400 people have lost their life since July. While the number has been lower than the deaths registered during the third wave in January and February, August and September were nonetheless among the deadliest months since the beginning of the pandemic.
As the morbidity in the country began to slow down in the past few weeks, also the number of daily deaths has been decreasing. Between mid-August and mid-September, on most days over 20 people succumbed to the virus, with a peak of 36 individuals on September 7. In the past week, the highest deadly toll has been 14.
The number of serious patients has been declining for three weeks, dropping to 403 on Thursday, 60 less than on the previous Thursday.
Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem, on September 26, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem, on September 26, 2021. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Some 1,732 new cases were identified on Wednesday. A week earlier they were 2,549.
Israel has 22,000 active virus carriers. At the peak of the wave they were over 80,000. 


