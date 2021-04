Of the active patients, 268 are in serious condition, with 163 considered critical, among whom 148 are intubated. The death toll stands at 6,292.

A positive test rate of 0.6% was recorded among the 36,030 conducted.

Meanwhile, 5,309,758 Israelis have received the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 4,92,758 have received the second.

Some 221 coronavirus patients were diagnosed in Israel over the weekend, bringing Israel's active number of patients to 4,004, according to the Health Ministry's Saturday evening report.