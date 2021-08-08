Coronavirus in Israel: ‘Too early to discuss COVID lockdown’ - Horowitz

Horowitz was screened at a Magen David Adom clinic in Jerusalem to kick-off the program that is meant to enable the Green Pass program for entering public events on the same day that 348 patients were listed in serious condition by the Health Ministry - almost 100 more than were listed on Friday. “It is too early to say” if the country will require a lockdown through the month of September and during the upcoming Jewish holiday season, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz said Sunday morning shortly after he received the country’s first official rapid antigen coronavirus test.Horowitz was screened at a Magen David Adom clinic in Jerusalem to kick-off the program that is meant to enable the Green Pass program for entering public events on the same day that 348 patients were listed in serious condition by the Health Ministry - almost 100 more than were listed on Friday.

The tests are performed like the standard PCR test, meaning they require a swab of the nostril. However, they are developed within 15 minutes and the results are delivered to individuals via a personal text message.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

If the test is positive, the individual is required to enter isolation and take a PCR test. The test costs NIS 52. For children under 12 the test is free.

Unlike a PCR test, the rapid test only allows entry for 24 hours and then has to be repeated.

Nonetheless, the word “lockdown” came up more than once during the briefing with Horowitz insisting that a closure is a “last resort” and that it is “too early to say” if the country will require a closure. “We talked about rapid tests for a year and now we have them,” Horowitz said. “Today we are breaking out the infrastructure that will allow us to live alongside the coronavirus.”Nonetheless, the word “lockdown” came up more than once during the briefing with Horowitz insisting that a closure is a “last resort” and that it is “too early to say” if the country will require a closure.

“A closure is a very difficult step that harms all aspects of the country - the economy and our health,” Horowitz said. “I don’t accept the sentiment that we need to decide on a lockdown now… As long as there is a chance to prevent a closure, everything we can do, we will do to prevent it.”

He added that this is also the case with opening the country's schools. Whatever the government can do to enable the schools to open on time, will be done, he said, noting that this is even the case when there are but three-and-a-half days of learning before Rosh Hashanah starts.

According to the health minister, the previous government wasted NIS 200 billion shekels on lockdowns.

“We have the opportunity sums that are a lot smaller now to avoid big economic damage after,” he said.

Horowitz called the Delta variant a “new disease” that the whole world is fighting.

There were 2,866 cases diagnosed on Shabbat, the Health Ministry reported Sunday morning. Some 3.83% of the people screened tested positive. Some 6,535 people have died since the start of the pandemic - around 25 people since Thursday morning.

The solution to stopping a lockdown is first and foremost getting the 1.1 million people who have not yet been inoculated to the vaccination complexes.

The health minister once again called on these people to get the jab, and said in response to a question from The Jerusalem Post that the Health Ministry is working closely with local authorities are pushing vaccination among their constituents.

“It is happening in a lot of places,” Horowitz said, noting that there is a “race” between the local authorities to get the most residents vaccinated.

The ministry has also launched a race between haredi schools in which they are providing incentives to encourage students to vaccinate.