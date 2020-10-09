Coronavirus in Israel: 3,692 patents diagnosed

There death toll stands at 1,864.

The Health Ministry announce on Friday that a total of 3,692 new coronavirus cases had been diagnosed in the last day, out of 48,804 tests that were conducted, marking the lowest rate of infection documented since September - a positive return of 8% of tests.There death toll stands at 1,864.

There are currently 59,347 coronavirus patients in Israel, of those 852 are in critical condition, and 241 are intubated.

There have been 286,393 patients in total diagnosed in Israel, with 225,180 having recovered.