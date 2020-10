Out of those infected, 673 are in serious condition and 237 are on respirators. The death toll rose to 2,190 on Sunday morning.

Some 395 new coronavirus cases were reported in Israel on Saturday, according to a Sunday morning update by the Health Ministry, with 2.8% of the tests conducted returning positive. However, the number of tests conducted also dropped, with only 14,149 tests conducted on Saturday, compared to 32,190 conducted on Friday.