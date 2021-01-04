Coronavirus in Israel: 5,791 cases in elementary schools

Some 5,791 Israeli elementary school students tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, the Health Ministry reported. This is out of over 1 million elementary school students.Amid over 800,000 middle school students, 4,802 cases were found. Additionally, 21 out of Israel's 5,000 educational institutions have shut down due to high infections rates, at .42%. In contrast, 1,036 kindergartens are shuttered out of 21,000, marking 4.93%.There are 12,514 confirmed cases among students all over Israel. Some 8,898, or 71%, are residents of red and orange cities.Finally, there are 2,125 among educational staff members.