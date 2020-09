There were 6,808 new coronavirus cases in Israel on Wednesday, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.Some 12.9% of all those test returned a positive result., up from 11.7% on Wednesday.The death toll stands at 1,325, an increase of seven people.There are currently 657 people in serious condition, with 161 on ventilators.The numbers come as Israel's government voted to bring in stricter regulations beginning Friday as it attempts to curb the spread of the disease.