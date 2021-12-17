Israel sees highest No. of new COVID cases in nearly two months

Some 838 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday, the Health Ministry reported Friday morning - the highest number in nearly two months.

In addition, the rate of people testing positive has started to climb, hitting 0.89%. There were around 100,000 tests conducted on Thursday.

Finally, the reproduction rate or “R” that indicates how many people a sick person will infect continues to hold above one, meaning that morbidity is spreading. On Friday morning, the Health Ministry showed it at 1.07.

The only number that continues to decline is the number of hospitalizations - 79 people were in serious condition and only 42 were intubated. Israel fell below 100 serious cases last week. This is likely a sign that the vaccines are working to ward off severe disease even if not infection.

Only one vaccinated person under the age of 60 is in the hospital, according to ministry data.

A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem. (credit: CLALIT HEALTH SERVICES)

Moreover, there are 20.5 out of 100,000 unvaccinated people over the age of 60 in serious condition in the hospital, compared to only 0.5 who are vaccinated.

In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, the government extended the closure of Ben-Gurion Airport to foreigners through December 29. The Green Pass outline was supposed to roll out in malls across Israel on Friday, but due to opposition by retailers and within the government, the policy could not be finalized.

It appears that the country will move to a “strict” Purple Ribbon outline at the country’s indoor shopping centers, which will involve social distancing and reducing the number of people in a given space. Also, only people with Green Passes will be allowed to eat in food courts.

Final decisions are supposed to be made on Friday.