The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

Israel sees highest No. of new COVID cases in nearly two months

The only number that continues to decline is the number of hospitalizations - 79 people were in serious condition and only 42 were intubated.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2021 09:42

Updated: DECEMBER 17, 2021 10:51
Israel's rapid coronavirus testing program in use. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel's rapid coronavirus testing program in use.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Some 838 people were diagnosed with coronavirus on Thursday, the Health Ministry reported Friday morning - the highest number in nearly two months. 
In addition, the rate of people testing positive has started to climb, hitting 0.89%. There were around 100,000 tests conducted on Thursday.
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration withSamson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
Finally, the reproduction rate or “R” that indicates how many people a sick person will infect continues to hold above one, meaning that morbidity is spreading. On Friday morning, the Health Ministry showed it at 1.07. 
The only number that continues to decline is the number of hospitalizations - 79 people were in serious condition and only 42 were intubated. Israel fell below 100 serious cases last week. This is likely a sign that the vaccines are working to ward off severe disease even if not infection. 
Only one vaccinated person under the age of 60 is in the hospital, according to ministry data.
A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem. (credit: CLALIT HEALTH SERVICES)A Clalit health worker fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine at Cinema City in Jerusalem. (credit: CLALIT HEALTH SERVICES)
Moreover, there are 20.5 out of 100,000 unvaccinated people over the age of 60 in serious condition in the hospital, compared to only 0.5 who are vaccinated. 
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, the government extended the closure of Ben-Gurion Airport to foreigners through December 29. The Green Pass outline was supposed to roll out in malls across Israel on Friday, but due to opposition by retailers and within the government, the policy could not be finalized.
It appears that the country will move to a “strict” Purple Ribbon outline at the country’s indoor shopping centers, which will involve social distancing and reducing the number of people in a given space. Also, only people with Green Passes will be allowed to eat in food courts.
Final decisions are supposed to be made on Friday.


Tags Coronavirus vaccine COVID-19 Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Has Israel gone overboard fighting COVID-19? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel can't bury its head in the sand and ignore the Palestinians - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A word in time, 2021

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Israel-Kazakhstan: Celebrating 30 years of cooperation - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Yes, prime minister - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
4

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
5

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by