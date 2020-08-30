The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Coronavirus in Israel: 898 new cases, death toll rises to 909

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 30, 2020 12:07
There were 898 new coronavirus cases in Israel out of a total of 20,151, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.
The death toll rose to 909.
Of the current cases, 441 are in serious condition, with 121 on ventilators.
Hezbollah's Nasrallah reaffirms condemnation of UAE-Israel deal
Indonesia reports 2,858 new coronavirus infections, 82 new deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 11:22 AM
Highest number of coronavirus deaths last week - Health Ministry
Restaurant collapse in China's Shanxi kills 29
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 10:28 AM
Police: Five minors suspected guilty of involvement in Eilat gang rape
Eilat gang rape: Police to file prosecutor's declaration against suspects
Suspicion of ammonia leak in Migal Ha'emek leads to factory evacutation
Qalunsawe shooting: Death of 22-year-old man confirmed
Global coronavirus cases surpass 25 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 08:10 AM
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 24.99 million, death toll at 840,962
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 07:33 AM
Arabic graffiti found on cars in French Hill: 'Jerusalem is ours'
Trump will visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, following unrest
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 05:08 AM
Belarus revokes accreditations of foreign journalists covering protests
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/30/2020 02:21 AM
36 new coronavirus cases in Gaza, 257 total infections
Dozens of Breslov Haredi Jews protest in Jerusalem
