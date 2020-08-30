Coronavirus in Israel: 898 new cases, death toll rises to 909

The death toll rose to 909.

Of the current cases, 441 are in serious condition, with 121 on ventilators.

There were 898 new coronavirus cases in Israel out of a total of 20,151, the Health Ministry announced on Sunday.