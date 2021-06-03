Coronavirus in Israel: Aliyah flight raises Indian variant cases - KAN

An Air Canada flight took off from New Delhi to Tel Aviv on Tuesday, upon which dozens of Indian coronavirus variant carriers were discovered in Israel on Thursday, KAN reported.The report added that some of the infected individuals have been placed in quarantine, while the others have been admitted to hospitals throughout the country.Few of the passengers were new Bnei Menashe Olim.Flights from India are currently halted due to the severity of the spread of the Indian variant of the coronavirus, but this flight was given special permission to arrive in Israel.KAN added that, according to airport witnesses, many of the passengers looked ill already at the airport.