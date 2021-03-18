Coronavirus in Israel: Concerts and games to resume this Sunday

The government approved the new coronavirus regulations on Thursday night, continuing the trend of a lightening of restrictions, Channel 13 reported.Under the new regulations, beginning this Sunday, indoor concerts and games will be allowed to resume. Venues that have a 5,000 person capacity will be allowed to host no more than 1,000 guests, or up to 75% capacity.Larger venues will be allowed up to 3,000 people, at a maximum of 30% capacity.Outdoor concert and game venues that can seat up to 10,000 people will allotted a 50% capacity allowance, with no more than 3,000 guests.Those that have more than 10,000 seats will be allowed to seat up to 5,000 fans.