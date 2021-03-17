Over four million Israeli citizens are eligible for the green passport, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said this morning.More than 5.4 million Israelis have received at least their first dose, while another million are eligible to be vaccinated, Edelstein noted.vaccine is, and how dangerous the coronavirus is," Edelstein tweeted. "We see already some places open only to green passport holders, is it not a shame that you are left behind?" On Tuesday, it was reported that Israel has spent over NIS 2.6 billion on coronavirus vaccines, according to the Knesset Finance Committee, who that same day approved an additional budget of about NIS 2 billion for the Health Ministry and the coronavirus vaccination campaign."We see how effective the
Some 2,104 people were diagnosed with coronavirus in Israel on Tuesday, bringing the total number of active patients to just over 26,000.Of those, 586 are in severe condition, amid which 269 are in critical condition and 208 are intubated. Meanwhile, the death toll stands at 648. In lighter news however, the positivity rate among coronavirus tests has in recent weeks been lowering and now holds at 2.4%.
