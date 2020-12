As of Monday, 6,670 IDF soldiers and civilian staff are in quarantine.

There are currently 20 active coronavirus hotels, 17 of which are for quarantine and 3 of which are for those infected with the virus. Some 3,730 people are in quarantine in the hotels and 826 infected are being treated in hotels.

Some 5,286 epidemiological investigations have been completed as of Monday, the IDF reported.

Some 552 IDF soldiers and civilian staff are currently positive for the coronavirus, the IDF announced Tuesday morning. All are in good condition.