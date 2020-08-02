The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Court slaps Yair Netanyahu with restraining order

In addition, the court ordered Yair Netanyahu to delete the tweets he had posted online against the protest leaders.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
AUGUST 2, 2020 15:27
Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen in court in Tel Aviv on December 10, 2018, where he testified in a NIS 140,000 libel suit he filed last year against Abie Binyamin, a social activist. (photo credit: FLASH90)
Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, seen in court in Tel Aviv on December 10, 2018, where he testified in a NIS 140,000 libel suit he filed last year against Abie Binyamin, a social activist.
(photo credit: FLASH90)
The Jerusalem Magistrate's Court on Sunday slapped Yair Netanyahu  with a restraining order prohibiting him from tweeting or otherwise publishing commentary about the leaders of the current protest movement against his father, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. 
In addition, the court ordered Yair Netanyahu to delete the tweets he had posted online against the protest leaders of the “Crime Minister” movement.
The court's order was extraordinary since while Yair has been sued before for defamation and accused of incitement in a general sense and issued some apologies, he has never been preemptively restrained from tweeting against a particular person or group.
Over the weekend, the prime minister's son published a tweet with the protest leaders personal addresses and cellphone numbers and called on his tens of thousands of followers to come protest at their residences and generally troll them.
According to Israeli law, it is permitted to protest outside the residences of public figures, but the protest leaders, at least as of now, are still considered private citizens.
This means that when Yair tweeted their personal information and called for trolling them that he violated their privacy and exploited his enormous social media presence in a concrete way, which according to lawyers for the protest leaders has led to death threats.
The three protest leaders who petitioned the court to intervene were Haim Shedmi, Yishai Hadas and Gonen Yitzhak, who is also a lawyer and represented all three activists before the court.
Yitzhak described in detail a vast number of trolling and threats that the three had received just since Yair’s weekend tweet.
Yair’s lawyer, Yossi Cohen, counterattacked, saying that Shedmi had incited much worse against the entire Netanyahu family and was an anarchist and a lawbreaker.
Cohen also accused Yitzhak of unethical behavior and filing a spurious claim against Yair simply to get publicity.
Netanyahu’s lawyer demanded that the petition be dismissed and that the protest leaders be fined for wasting the court’s time.
The court said that Netanyahu, “did not present satisfactory explanations at the hearing regarding the intent of his tweet, did not reprimand his followers who called for violence, and did not remove the tweet after seeing the violent dialogue which it provoked – this means there is a real concern that the respondent [Netanyahu] will later again harass” the protest leaders.
Shortly after the decision, Netanyahu deleted his tweet, but appeared unapologetic, accusing the court of unfairly ignoring evidence of the protest leaders’ themselves crossing the line.
The court did view video and other evidence presented by Cohen, though the court noted that even this evidence only showed Shedmi and not the two other petitioners.
 


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests Yair Netanyahu
