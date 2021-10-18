COVID: Kindergartens to be added to Green Class outline next week

Kindergartens in green cities will be added to the Green Class outline starting next Sunday, health officials agreed during a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday evening.

Kindergarten students who are exposed to a verified patient will not have to automatically enter quarantine, but will just need to take a PCR test and, if found to be negative, undergo a rapid antigen test every day for a week, followed by a final PCR test. As long as they don't test positive at any stage, they can continue attending school.

Students participating in the Green Class outline will not be able to take part in activities with many participants in the afternoon in which students from outside the Green Class take part. Green Class students will also be unable to enter places in which the green pass applies.

The Green Class outline will be extended to yellow cities on Sunday as well.