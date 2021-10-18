The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

COVID: Kindergartens to be added to Green Class outline next week

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 18, 2021 23:12
Kindergartens in green cities will be added to the Green Class outline starting next Sunday, health officials agreed during a meeting at the Prime Minister's Office on Monday evening.
Kindergarten students who are exposed to a verified patient will not have to automatically enter quarantine, but will just need to take a PCR test and, if found to be negative, undergo a rapid antigen test every day for a week, followed by a final PCR test. As long as they don't test positive at any stage, they can continue attending school.
Students participating in the Green Class outline will not be able to take part in activities with many participants in the afternoon in which students from outside the Green Class take part. Green Class students will also be unable to enter places in which the green pass applies.
The Green Class outline will be extended to yellow cities on Sunday as well.
Alta Fixsler taken off life support, passes away
Morocco police seize over one ton of cocaine in Tangier port -statement
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2021 11:18 PM
Top US envoy to Afghanistan expected to step down -CNN
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2021 11:11 PM
Trump testifies in lawsuit over alleged assault by security
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2021 10:44 PM
Netflix experiencing problems worldwide - Downdetector
Gunmen kill at least 43 in northern Nigeria
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2021 10:22 PM
US dispatches small team to Haiti in response to kidnapping
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2021 09:45 PM
Iran's president Raisi: Nuclear talks must be result-oriented
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2021 09:44 PM
Czech president too ill to fulfill duties - Senate chief
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2021 09:43 PM
Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2021 09:42 PM
FBI working to recover US missionaries kidnapped in Haiti
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2021 07:50 PM
El Al to buy out second-largest Israeli airline Arkia
US concerned about Chinese, Russian hypersonic missiles
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2021 07:01 PM
Mekelle, Ethiopia airstrikes: gov't denies responsibility
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2021 06:53 PM
Norway victims killed with knife, not bow and arrow - police
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/18/2021 05:34 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by