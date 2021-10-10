The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post World News

Czech President Zeman in intensive care at key post-election time

Reporters saw an ambulance leaving the presidential chateau at Lany, west of Prague, soon after Zeman met Prime Minister Andrej Babis.

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 10, 2021 16:39
Czech Republic President Milos Zeman addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 19, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Czech Republic President Milos Zeman addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 19, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
Czech President Milos Zeman was receiving treatment in an intensive care unit on Sunday, creating uncertainty at a time when he is due to lead political talks about forming a new government after a parliamentary election.
Director Miroslav Zavoral of the Central Military Hospital in Prague said Zeman, 77, was admitted due to complications related to an undisclosed chronic condition.
"We know the diagnosis precisely, which allows us to target treatment," Zavoral said, adding that he did not have the president's approval to disclose details of the diagnosis.
Zavoral did not say how serious the president's condition was.
In the Czech Republic, the president leads talks with party leaders after elections to find a workable majority. Under the constitution, his authority to appoint the prime minister passes to the speaker of the lower house if the presidential position is vacated.
Reporters saw an ambulance leaving the presidential chateau at Lany, west of Prague, soon after Zeman met Prime Minister Andrej Babis.
The presidential office had previously said Zeman had been ill, and he spent eight days in hospital last month. The presidential office said at the time he had no life-threatening condition but was dehydrated and slightly exhausted.
Babis' centrist ANO party narrowly lost the parliamentary election held on Friday and Saturday to the center-right Together coalition and appears to have no chance of forming a ruling majority.
Together and the liberal Pirates/Mayors coalition between them won 108 seats in the 200-seat lower house and said they intended to form a government.
However, while Babis has conceded that Together won more votes as a coalition, he did not signal a move into opposition, saying "If the president authorizes me to do so, I will lead talks on forming a cabinet".
FORMING GOVT MAY TAKE MONTHS
Under the constitution, the president can appoint anyone as prime minister and instruct them to nominate a cabinet. A new cabinet must face a vote of confidence in the lower house within a month of its appointment.
Zeman had said prior to the election that he would appoint the leader of the biggest winning individual party, not a coalition, to try to form a government.
This would be Babis, since ANO won the most votes of any party.
Zeman, an ally of Babis, has made no comment on his next steps since the election results.
Forming a government usually takes weeks or months, and no appointments are possible before the new lower house convenes, some time within a month after the election.
The flag of the Czech Republic is seen waving. (credit: PIXABAY)The flag of the Czech Republic is seen waving. (credit: PIXABAY)
Zeman has been using a wheelchair due to neuropathy in his legs since earlier this year.
He canceled a trip to the polling station on Friday, instead of casting a ballot to a box brought to him by election officials, without media access.
The public Czech Radio and newspaper denikn.cz cited seven sources as saying last week that the president had suffered from ascites, or liquid collecting in the abdomen, during his previous hospital stay. The president's spokesman then declined to comment on the report. 


Tags health government europe czech republic
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Merkel should be acknowledged for her strong support for Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Biden administration ups pressure on Israel to crack down on China

 By YAAKOV KATZ
Amotz Asa-El

Who lost the Yom Kippur War?

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

UNRWA’s deceitful ploys to stifle Israeli truth-telling - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

My Word: Facebook outage and outrage

 By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Ancient Egyptian killer whale with legs identified as new species

Female sperm whale.
2

Whatsapp also returns after 6-hour crash, Facebook apologizes

Social media: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok
3

Nike to terminate sales in Israeli stores

People walk past a store of the sporting goods retailer Nike Inc at a shopping complex in Beijing, China March 25, 2021
4

Archaeologists find 2,700-year-old toilet in luxurious palace in Jerusalem

The rare stone toilet is 2700 years old. Most likely used by one of the dignitaries of Jerusalem.
5

After Facebook, big tech outages may be doomsday scenario in future conflict - analysis

Facebook, Whatsapp and Instagram logos and stock graph are displayed through broken glass in this illustration taken October 4, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by