Death toll in Florida condo collapse rises to 97

Of the 97 confirmed dead, 90 have been identified, Miami-Dade County said in a release on Wednesday.

"The total number of confirmed deaths is now 97 – a staggering, heartbreaking loss of life," Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said on Twitter.

The updated tally, which includes the identification of 51-year-old Luis F. Barth, raised the prospect that officials are close to a final count for confirmed dead.

Workers have removed a total 22 million pounds (10 million kg) of debris from the site in the three weeks since the 12-story building in Surfside, Florida, partially collapsed on June 24.

Investigators have not determined what caused the 40-year-old Champlain Towers South to fall apart without warning. Attention has been focused on a 2018 engineering report that warned of structural deficiencies.

