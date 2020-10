The Hamas official headed a delegation that met with Fatah officials in Turkey last week to discuss ending disputes between the two parties and holding elections. Arouri also met with Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah as part of a delegation led by Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in recent weeks.

Saleh Al-Arouri, deputy head of Hamas's political bureau, was confirmed as infected with the coronavirus on Thursday, Hamas announced in an official statement. Arouri entered quarantine after he was diagnosed.