"I don't know the man," said Deri. "I would prefer not to count on him, I would prefer to count on our own 61. I can't say for sure. We must not rely on any party that is not from the right-wing religious public. If Abbas wants to support later, let him support."

Shas head Arye Deri did not rule out the possibility of joining a coalition that is supported by the United Arab List (Ra'am) lead by MK Mansour Abbas, Kan reported Sunday.