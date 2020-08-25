The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Despite Gaza COVID lockdown, balloon terror continues in southern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 25, 2020 13:46
Incendiary and explosive balloon launches continued on Tuesday, despite a 48-hour lockdown that was ordered throughout the Gaza Strip due to the discovery of coronavirus cases.
At least two fires were reported in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, with one sparked within a town in the council and another sparked in a greenhouse in the area. Both fires were brought under control
Syria's Assad designates Arnous to form a new government, presidency says
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 03:02 PM
Egypt orders arrests after Instagram account exposes gang rape
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 02:38 PM
Greece says wants dialogue with Turkey but will defend sovereign rights
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 02:22 PM
Kremlin says no reason for now to investigate Alexei Navalny's illness
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 01:08 PM
Russia says armored vehicle attacked during patrol in Syria - Ifax
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 01:05 PM
Three killed, 41 wounded in Taliban truck bomb in Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 12:44 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 1,888 new cases - 424 in serious condition
Public transport to run at 75% capacity during peak school travel times
Rohingya hold 'silent protest' on anniversary of exodus to Bangladesh
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 10:23 AM
60-year-old killed in assault at Jerusalem yeshiva
AstraZeneca starts trial of antibody treatment for COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 09:26 AM
Portland police declare 'riot' as protesters light fire at offices
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 08:55 AM
Coronavirus cabinet votes to extend existing gathering directives
Qatari envoy to visit Gaza amid lockdown, heightened tensions
Tunisia announces technocratic government without politicians
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/25/2020 02:12 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by