Despite Gaza COVID lockdown, balloon terror continues in southern Israel

Incendiary and explosive balloon launches continued on Tuesday, despite a 48-hour lockdown that was ordered throughout the Gaza Strip due to the discovery of coronavirus cases.

At least two fires were reported in the Hof Ashkelon Regional Council, with one sparked within a town in the council and another sparked in a greenhouse in the area. Both fires were brought under control

