Dozens in Hong Kong stage pro-democracy protest in shopping mall

Dozens of Hong Kong protesters marched through a shopping mall on Friday, chanting pro-democracy slogans a day after thousands defied a police ban to hold a vigil for the anniversary of China's Tiananmen crackdown in 1989.

Protesters of all ages joined the march in the heart of the city's financial district, which ended peacefully after an hour.

Some held banners that read "Hong Kong independence" and "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times," as well as the former British colonial flag, while others chanted "Glory to Hong Kong", the unofficial anthem of the protests.