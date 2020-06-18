Education Minister Gallant: We won't let individuals bring about anarchy

Education Minister Yoav Galant tweeted on Thursday that “the state of Israel and the education system face unusual days and we are all asked to get under the stretcher and do our part,” likely referring to the Teachers Union's refusal to instruct its members to teach for an extra nine days beyond the official end of the school year.Gallant added that “we won’t allow individuals to bring about anarchy in the country over petty personal ambition.” The year was disrupted because of the coronavirus pandemic, but teachers taught online during some of those weeks.The union voiced its objection to Galant’s efforts to compel teachers to teach on additional days with no extra pay and warned teachers would decline to teach unless they were paid.When saying that everyone needs to "get under the stretcher," Galant refers to a common IDF exercise in which troops carry each other on stretchers for long periods of time.