For the first time ever, an aircraft of state-owned airline Egyptair landed in Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport on Sunday, according to Ynet.

Since the peace treaty between Egypt and Israel was signed in 1979, Egypt established Air Sinai to serve flights exclusively between Egypt and Israel, but Egyptair did not schedule any flight to Israel due to political reasons.

The aircraft arrived on a direct flight from Cairo and was received on the runway with celebratory water jets.