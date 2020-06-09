The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Eiffel Tower to reopen June 25 – statement

By REUTERS  
JUNE 9, 2020 18:19
The Eiffel Tower in Paris is set to reopen on June 25 after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is a developing story.
Likud and Blue and White agree on cannabis legislation
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV, ANNA BARSKY/MAARIV
  • 06/09/2020 07:02 PM
Burundi's outgoing president dies of heart attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 06:48 PM
Darfur militia leader arrested in Central African Republic, sent to ICC
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 06:15 PM
Coronavirus: Patients most infectious when they first show symptoms – WHO
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 05:35 PM
African migrant boat sinks off coast of Tunisia, killing at least 20
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 05:21 PM
Parent in Yehud tests positive for COVID-19, schools close
  • By STAV NAMER/MAARIV
  • 06/09/2020 03:24 PM
UN expert reports widespread food shortages, 'starving' in North Korea
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 03:15 PM
Bank of Israel director-general Hezi Kalo announces retirement
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 06/09/2020 12:41 PM
Gantz tasks Amir Eshel to find new head of National Emergency Authority
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/09/2020 12:30 PM
Indonesia reports 1,043 new coronavirus infections, biggest daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 11:57 AM
UK COVID-19 death toll hits 51,766, including suspected cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 11:55 AM
Turkey orders arrest of 275 military personnel -Anadolu
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 11:24 AM
Russia's coronavirus cases pass 485,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 10:44 AM
China tells students to consider whether to study in Australia or leave
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/09/2020 10:07 AM
Coronavirus: 228 new patients overnight, according to NSC
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 06/09/2020 09:58 AM
