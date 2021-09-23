The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
EU drugs regulator says to decide on Pfizer vaccine booster in early October

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 23, 2021 18:03
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will likely decide in early October whether to endorse a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be given half a year after the initial two-shot course.
"The outcome of this evaluation is expected in early October, unless supplementary information is needed," the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) head vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, told a press briefing on Thursday.
Reuters reported earlier in the day that EMA expects to come to a conclusion on booster doses in early October.
