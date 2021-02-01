The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Even vaccinated people aren't bulletproof against COVID - Health official

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 1, 2021 09:00
Even people who have received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine aren't "bulletproof," as they still have a 10% chance of becoming infected, warned Prof. Ran Balicer, chairman of the government’s National Expert Advisory Panel, in an interview with KAN news on Monday.
Balicer welcomed the decision to extend the lockdown as infection rates are rising in the general public.
Studies have found that the Pfizer vaccine is between 92% to 95% effective, making it unclear where the figure of 10% ineffectiveness presented by Balicer comes from. If correct, the number would be twice as high as previous estimates concerning the possibility of becoming infected even after receiving both doses. Recent data presented by the Health Ministry showed that only 0.04% of Israelis who were a week after receiving the second dose of the vaccine ended up infected with the virus.
