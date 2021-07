Besides skimming funds off the state budgets that Kirschenbaum granted to various public bodies, she was convicted of organizing a scheme, along with family members and members of Yisrael Beytenu, to receive free hotel rooms, expensive electronic equipment, well-paid jobs, and a range of other illegal quid pro quo benefits.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report. Kirschenbaum was the Yisrael Beytenu Party chairman and right-hand of Liberman from 2003-2014 and deputy minister from 2009-2014.

Former deputy minister Faina Kirschenbaum was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after she was convicted of bribery by the Tel Aviv District Court in March, in one of the worst public corruption cases in Israeli history that had already led to over a dozen convictions.