Explosion heard in sky above Syrian capital of Damasacus

The report said Syrian air defenses are reacting to an Israeli attack and were able to intercept some Israeli missiles.
Iranian forces were reported as targeted in the air strike. This might suggest the strike is an Israeli response to what is believed to be an Iranian attack on an Israeli-owned ship in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday. This is a developing story.