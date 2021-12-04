The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Explosions heard in Syria

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 4, 2021 13:07
Explosions were heard in Syria on Saturday afternoon, The Syrian Human Rights Organization reported.
Iran says European sides can also propose own drafts in nuclear talks
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 07:37 PM
Eitan Biran returns to Italy
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2021 07:22 PM
Three dead, three injured in car crash in Binyamin
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2021 04:34 PM
Iran nuclear talks will resume in the middle of next week
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 04:28 PM
Man in his 50s dies after car flips over
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2021 03:14 PM
Lebanon information minister resigns to ease Saudi spat
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 01:20 PM
Businessman Moshe Hogeg's sexual assault charges revealed
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2021 01:15 PM
Three Israelis arrested for kidnapping of Jaljulya man
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2021 12:30 PM
Work underway for Putin-Biden video call, says Kremlin
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 11:43 AM
Man with knife at a Pope mass venue in Cyprus arrested
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 11:26 AM
Border Police officers injured in car ramming attack in Umm al-Fahm
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2021 09:19 AM
South Africa entering 4th wave of COVID infections - Health Min.
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 09:07 AM
IDF fires tear gas towards Gaza border fence
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/03/2021 08:16 AM
US General Milley says Russian military moves concerning
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 06:38 AM
Toronto Public Health declares COVID-19 outbreak
By REUTERS
12/03/2021 05:27 AM
