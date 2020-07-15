Defense Ministry announces financial, food aid for lockdown cities

The Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday a financial aid package of NIS 25,000 for cities and neighborhoods placed under lockdown due to high coronavirus morbidity rates.As apart of the package, food baskets will be put together and then distributed by the Home Front Command. The food packages will contain ingredients such as canned vegetables, tomato paste, tuna, dates, rice, pasta, sugar, oil, flour, cookies, jam, tea, coffee, tahini, salt, pepper and more. There is even an option for gluten free packages. Additionally, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced an economic aid package for the city of Lod recently placed under lockdown.The package was announced in a virtual emergency meeting held over Zoom on Wednesday, which included Home Front Command Commander Brigadier-General Itzik Bar and Lod Mayor Yair Ravivo."We are on a national mission, and the mayors must be given power and assistance," Gantz said.The aid package is similar to that given to Beit Shemesh, another city put under lockdown, just 48 hours before. It includes financial aid from the Finance Ministry, including NIS 150,000 allocated to the Lod municipality for use in informing city residents about the need and options for evacuation hotels.As of Wednesday morning, just four citizens were evacuated to coronavirus hotels amid the lockdown placed due to high morbidity rates. The new package however, covers for this, as it also designates spots for Lod residents, in addition to designating buses run by the Home Front Command for transportation of those residents to the hotels."We are standing behind both the city authority and the mayor both in the aid that we have provided today, and in the action taken in regards to taking citizens to hotels," Gantz added.