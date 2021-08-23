Fires break out near Gaza border due to incendiary balloons

Several fires broke out in different locations within Kissufim and Be'eri forests, along the Gaza border due to incendiary balloons, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Three main fires, as well as 10 smaller fires, broke out in the Eshkol Regional Council and Sdot Negev Regional Council forests.

Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) and Israel Fire and Rescue Services firefighting crews are attempting to control the fires.

Fire raging at Kissufim forest, near the Gaza border on August 23, 2021. (credit: MOSHE BARUCHI - KKL-JNF)

According to Israel Fire and Rescue Services, nine of the fires in Eshkol Regional Council reported were caused by incendiary balloons. The cause of one fire in Sdot Negev Regional Council is still undetermined.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services added the fires are all relatively small and under control.

On Sunday night, explosive balloons were reportedly launched from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel. A number of fires were reported on Monday morning there, although it is as of yet unclear if the fires were caused by incendiary balloons.

Despite Egypt closing the Rafah Crossing in both directions, reportedly in response to the violent riots in which Shmueli was injured, the crossings with Israel remained open on Monday and no indication was made that plans to transfer Qatari funds to Gaza would be disrupted.

Trucks loaded with construction iron, diesel, gasoline and gas entered the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom Crossing on Monday, according to Palestinian reports.

Palestinian media reported on Monday that another demonstration along the border is planned for Wednesday in the southern Gaza Strip. Palestinian factions in the Strip warned that they would continue "popular activities" until the blockade of the coastal enclave is lifted.

The right-wing Im Tirtzu organization announced on Monday that it was organizing a protest in front of the Kerem Shalom Crossing, located in the southern Gaza Strip, at 5 a.m. on Wednesday to protest the continued transfer of goods into the Gaza Strip.

This is a developing story. Tzvi Joffre contributed to this report.