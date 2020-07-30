The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Five teenage boys arrested for sexual assualt towards 12-yr-old girl

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 30, 2020 10:02
Five teenage boys aged 13-17 were arrested on Thursday on suspicion of committing sexual assault towards a 12-year-old-girl according to a police report.
The teenagers were arrested following an undercover investigation held by the police last week during in south Jerusalem. According to investigative findings, the teenage boys committed multiple sexual offenses towards the 12-year-old girl over the course of several months, and some of them allegedly documented the acts on their cellphones.
Of the five one has been accused of organizing the assaults, two were brought to court on Wednesday, and two are being brought to court on Thursday. 
