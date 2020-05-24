Food security project extended until the end of 2020

Eleven thousand families will continue to receive food support from the state in form of food coupons and monthly NIS 500 food packages, a press release on behalf of the Labor and Social Services Ministry reported on Sunday.



Labor and Social Services Minister Itzik Shmuli said he is “happy we were able to get funding to maintain his important project until the end of the year.”



Funding for the program was not included in the budget of the ministry but the Finance Ministry agreed to fund it at the sum of NIS 20 million.



“It is impossible hungry children will clutch their bellies as each time we’re looking for where the funding might come from,” Shmuli said.



According to the data collected by the ministry, half the families which are supported by the project are working families.