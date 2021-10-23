The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

For Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in children benefits outweigh risks - FDA

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 23, 2021 07:37
Scientists at the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Friday that the likely benefits of giving the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to 5 to 11 year olds clearly outweigh the risks of rare cases of heart inflammation.
Earlier on Friday, the vaccine makers said their shot showed 90.7% efficacy against the coronavirus in a clinical trial of children 5 to 11 years old.
The details were in briefing documents published ahead of a meeting of a panel of outside experts scheduled to vote on Tuesday whether to recommend the FDA authorize the shots for the young age group.
If the FDA authorizes the Pfizer/BioNTech immunization for children 5 to 11 years old, it would be the first COVID-19 vaccine for the age group and shots could be available in the United States in early November.
Both the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Inc vaccines have been linked to rare cases of heart inflammation called myocarditis, especially in young men.
The FDA staff said that, assuming the number of myocarditis cases observed in the younger age group would be similar to that seen in 12 to 15 year olds, the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations prevented would outnumber myocarditis-related hospitalizations in most scenarios analyzed.
Pfizer suggested in its own briefing documents that the rate of myocarditis in the age group was likely to be lower than observed in vaccinated 12 to 15 year olds, in part because the younger children were given a lower dose.
The 5 to 11 year olds were given two shots of a 10-microgram dose, a third of what was given to people 12 years and older.
Sixteen children in the trial who had received a placebo got COVID-19, versus three who were vaccinated, Pfizer said in briefing documents submitted to the FDA.
Because more than twice as many children in the 2,268-participant trial were given the vaccine than placebo, that equates to better than 90% efficacy.
Pfizer's clinical trial in those 5 to 11 years old was not primarily designed to measure efficacy against the virus.
Instead, it compared the amount of neutralizing antibodies induced by the vaccine in the children to the response of older recipients in their adult trial.
Based on those results, Pfizer and BioNTech said last month that their COVID-19 vaccine induced a robust immune response in the children. The FDA staff said the vaccine met the agency's criteria for the immune response it generated in the children.
EXPANDED TRIAL
Pfizer also said on Friday that it had expanded its clinical trial to improve its safety data, more than doubling the number of children enrolled.
According to Pfizer, the adverse event profile in the expanded group did not suggest any new safety concerns from the vaccine. The company had said previously that the safety profile in the age group was generally comparable to 16 to 25 year olds.
The second cohort of children have been observed for a shorter time. All of them had received their second dose and more than 70% were more than two weeks post dose two.
The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine already has US regulatory authorization for people who are at least 12 years old, including full FDA approval in August for those 16 and up.
Around 190 million people in the United States are fully vaccinated, including more than 11 million who are 12 to 17 years old that have received the Pfizer vaccine.
If the FDA authorizes the vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds, a group of advisers to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will meet on Nov. 2-3 to make recommendations to the agency on how the shots should be administered.
Most states wait for the CDC to sign off on recommendations for vaccines before they begin administering shots.


Tags COVID-19 Pfizer Coronavirus Vaccine Pfizer vaccine efficacy
Prop gun in Alec Baldwin shooting had live rounds -police
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 07:51 AM
Senior al-Qaeda commander in Syria killed by US army- Pentagon
Several injured, one critically, in Negev car accident
Israeli swimmer Toumarkin wins second medal at Doha world cup
Ex-Giuliani associate found guilty of violating US campaign finance law
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 12:22 AM
IDF fires light bombs towards Lebanon border - report
Lyft records more than 4,000 sexual assault cases in long-overdue report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 07:11 PM
Syrian constitutional talks 'big disappointment' - US envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 06:29 PM
Robert Durst charged with murder in disappearance of wi
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 05:35 PM
Two injured as IDF and Palestinians clash in West Bank - report
Queen Elizabeth is back at her desk, PM Johnson says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 04:51 PM
Britain says investigating Delta subvariant possibly more transmissible
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 04:14 PM
Eight injured in car crash in northern Israel
COVID-19 boosters can be mixed, original vaccine recommended - Fauci
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 03:32 PM
Yeshiva students erase Nazi swastikas sprayed in West Bank
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by