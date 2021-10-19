The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Generic, cancer-killing Israeli drug approved for marketing by FDA

The drug, and the company that makes it, is located in Jerusalem and was developed by Prof. Yechezkel Barenholz.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 19, 2021 09:23
Prof. Yechezkel Barenholz is seen holding Ayana's Doxorubicin-HCI Liposomal Injection, a generic cancer-killing drug. (photo credit: YOAV DUDKEVITCH)
Prof. Yechezkel Barenholz is seen holding Ayana’s Doxorubicin-HCI Liposomal Injection, a generic cancer-killing drug.
(photo credit: YOAV DUDKEVITCH)
The American Food and Drug Administration has approved a groundbreaking, complex generic drug indicated for the treatment of ovarian and metastatic breast cancer, multiple myeloma and Kaposi’s Sarcoma. 
Ayana’s Doxorubicin-HCI Liposomal Injection will now be available in the US market. The drug is a modified chemotherapy treatment that targets cancer cells directly, thereby reducing side effects. 
The drug, and the company that makes it, is located in Jerusalem and was developed by Prof. Yechezkel Barenholz, a worldwide expert in biochemistry, nanotechnology and drug development and the winner of the 2020 EMET Prize for exact sciences.
Barenholz is one of the inventors of Doxil, the world’s first nanotechnology drug approved by the FDA in 1995. Doxorubicin-HCI is the generic version of Doxil, which had first been produced by Johnson & Johnson.
He has written over 420 scientific publications and owns more than 55 patents.
Cancer (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)Cancer (Illustrative) (credit: PIXABAY)
The treatment leverages the drug doxorubicin – a cytotoxin or chemotherapy drug – encapsulated in a closed lipid sphere called a liposome.
“A liposome is like a small tennis ball the size of a molecule,” explained Ayana Executive Chairman Gal Cohen. “We put the poison in the tennis ball and infuse it into a patient’s bloodstream once each month. It travels through the bloodstream until it gets to the location where the cancer is.

"Cancer cells produce ammonia and this ammonia releases the toxic agent out of the tennis balls and then it actually kills the cancer cells.”
The targeted technology helps solve one of chemotherapy’s biggest challenges: side effects. The treatment reduces hair loss, gastrointestinal issues and other results of chemo, which attacks all cells – healthy and cancer cells – equally.
“When a patient does not suffer from so many side effects, the compliance rate is much better and it is much easier to treat the patient,” Cohen said. 
Barenholz founded Ayana in 2012 at the request of several cancer patients when J&J struggled to manufacture Doxil. Also, a generic drug is much less expensive, making it more accessible to those in need. 
It took from 2012 until now to achieve the ability to produce Doxorubicin-HCI in Israel according to Good Marketing Practices required by the FDA. Cohen, who joined the company in 2020, helped take Ayana through the final stretch.
Over the last decade, while the company was working on the treatment, other novel treatments for cancer were developed, too. This includes, for example, monoclonal antibodies. But Cohen said that many of these new treatments are cost inhibitive and they don’t work for everyone. Chemotherapy is still the most consistently effective treatment for cancer.
The drug will be made available through a strategic partnership with Padagis, which was recently acquired by Altaris from Perrigo, a company that has been operating since 1887 and provides branded and private label health and wellness products to retailers, pharmacies and e-commerce outlets. Altaris sells around $1 billion worth of related products annually in the US and Israel. The commercial launch of the drug is expected even in the coming days.

Ayana is a small company of only 12 employees. But Cohen said it has a pipeline of other products that it is working on, also centered on the use of nanotechnology. 
“We believe that it is cutting edge technology and that many people could benefit from treatment through this delivery system,” Cohen said. 
He would not indicate which diseases might be targeted next, but he said not all of the company’s drugs will be used for cancer.


