The potential sentence will constitute 10 to 12 years in prison and a fine of between one million and three million shekels, in addition to the confiscation of two million shekels.

Last March, Kirschenbaum took a bribe in what became known as the "Israel Beiteinu Affair." The former Knesset member was convicted in most of the accounts against her and besides her, Rami Cohen, director general of the Agriculture Ministry, was also convicted.

The State Attorney's Office asked the court on Sunday to discuss former deputy minister and Yisrael Beytenu secretary-general Faina Kirschenbaum's sentence for accepting bribes “for years."